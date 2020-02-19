Wavesbet (WBET) Price Down 44.2% Over Last Week

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $93,646.00 and $34,964.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018917 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 172.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00163675 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007788 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet . The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

