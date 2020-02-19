Wealth CMT Acquires Shares of 3,306 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth CMT purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,160. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.10 and its 200 day moving average is $157.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.