Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23, 91,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 151,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for precious metals. It holds interst in Atacama Salar, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars projects. Wealth Minerals was founded on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

