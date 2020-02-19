Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cohu (COHU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) in the last few weeks:

2/18/2020 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2020 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

2/10/2020 – Cohu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

2/6/2020 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

2/1/2020 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2020 – Cohu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

1/14/2020 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

1/14/2020 – Cohu had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $3.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2020 – Cohu is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

1/7/2020 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

12/21/2019 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of COHU traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.97. 1,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,099. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $978.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cohu’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cohu by 922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 162,438 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 62,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cohu by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cohu by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

