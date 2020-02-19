Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $95.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

NYSE:WAB opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.11.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $56,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

