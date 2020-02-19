WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of WesCan Energy Corp (CVE:WCE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 164000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $784,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05.

WesCan Energy Company Profile (CVE:WCE)

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in east-central Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

