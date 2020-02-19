Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.67

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and traded as low as $14.65. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 19,165 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 1,652.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.