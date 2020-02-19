Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WLK. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.05.

NYSE:WLK opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $4,560,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,015,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,528,000 after acquiring an additional 187,428 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 738,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

