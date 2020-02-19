Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50), Fidelity Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.82. 30,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,982. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Westlake Chemical to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

