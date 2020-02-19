Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.08, approximately 13,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 375,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The company has a market cap of $7.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

