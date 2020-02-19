Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.82 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.