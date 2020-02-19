Wings Reaches Market Cap of $2.01 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Wings has a market cap of $2.01 million and $82,605.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wings has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Wings token can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.07 or 0.03069101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00233766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00147722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Binance, Livecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, Gate.io, IDEX, Liqui, Upbit and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

