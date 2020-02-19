Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Wix.Com stock traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.25. The company had a trading volume of 465,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $155.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.74 and a 200-day moving average of $131.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Wix.Com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.