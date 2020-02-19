Wix.Com’s (WIX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $161.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, reaching $155.29. 27,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -110.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $104.61 and a 12 month high of $155.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,983,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 80.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,169,000 after buying an additional 659,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 260.8% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,446,000 after buying an additional 188,529 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

