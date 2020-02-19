WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.81

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 16619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLWHY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC lowered shares of WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Rest of Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates in seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home, Woolworths Food, Woolworths Logistics, David Jones, Country Road Group, Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

