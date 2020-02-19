Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WH. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,399,000 after acquiring an additional 390,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,224,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,531,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after buying an additional 778,005 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,272,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,709,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,973,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,926,000 after buying an additional 282,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

