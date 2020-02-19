Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,353. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

