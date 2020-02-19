Xencor (XNCR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Xencor to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

XNCR traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $35.67. 5,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.39. Xencor has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.24.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

