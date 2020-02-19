Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.66.

YNDX stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $20.95 earnings per share. Yandex’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yandex will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,996,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,846,000 after buying an additional 299,565 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,698,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,379,000 after buying an additional 197,465 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,605,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,231,000 after buying an additional 1,827,614 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 145,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

