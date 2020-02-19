YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.33, 1,077,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 962,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on YayYo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company.

Get YayYo alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08.

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.

YayYo Company Profile (NASDAQ:YAYO)

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for YayYo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YayYo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.