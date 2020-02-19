Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,566 shares in the company, valued at $469,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $313,370. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,367,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,342,000 after buying an additional 920,429 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Associated Banc by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,526,000 after buying an additional 280,804 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,723,000 after buying an additional 422,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Associated Banc by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,674,000 after buying an additional 290,440 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,222,000 after buying an additional 251,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 665,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,685. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

