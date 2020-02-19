Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Announce $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.66. ICU Medical reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $7.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICU Medical.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,977,946.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,940 shares of company stock worth $5,846,715 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ICU Medical by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,555,000 after purchasing an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,969. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.93. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $259.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.85.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

