Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) to report sales of $57.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meet Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.70 million and the lowest is $57.30 million. Meet Group posted sales of $52.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full-year sales of $211.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $211.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $233.97 million, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $240.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meet Group.

Get Meet Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEET shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MEET traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. 1,597,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Meet Group has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56.

In related news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Meet Group by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,326 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Meet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meet Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 499,427 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Meet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Meet Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 49,407 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meet Group (MEET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.