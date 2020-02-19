Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 533.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%.

TNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. 302,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $269.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

