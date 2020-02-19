Zacks: Analysts Expect ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post sales of $9.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $9.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $35.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.08 million to $36.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.24 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChemoCentryx.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In other news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 1,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $39,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,334.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 330,524 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $10,586,683.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 99,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,440.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,646 shares of company stock valued at $55,792,153. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 488,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $6,483,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.52. 527,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $51.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

