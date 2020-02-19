Zacks: Analysts Expect Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) to post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Eyenovia reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eyenovia.

EYEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. 13,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,265. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $71.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

