Zacks: Analysts Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Brokerages predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. General Electric posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of GE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. 43,963,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,780,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after buying an additional 15,404,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after buying an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,867,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

