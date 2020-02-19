Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.06. SPX Flow reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

SPX Flow stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. 4,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,835. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.80. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

In other news, insider Jose Larios sold 18,439 shares of SPX Flow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $765,034.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,359.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

