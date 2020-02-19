Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brightcove.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCOV. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCOV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 157,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,066. The company has a market cap of $336.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

