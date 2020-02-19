Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.36. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 18.95%.

LMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. 161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.67. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,453,000. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.