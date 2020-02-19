Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $603.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to post $603.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $610.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600.00 million. NortonLifeLock reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NortonLifeLock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

NLOK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,961,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,302,408. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.93. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.