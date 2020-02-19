Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. Silgan reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.57. 562,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Silgan has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,191,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,060,000 after buying an additional 231,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 13.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,025,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after buying an additional 125,473 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

