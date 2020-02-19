Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.78. Sunoco reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunoco.

SUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

SUN traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Sunoco has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

