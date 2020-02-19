Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.68). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($3.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

XFOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 4,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,558. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

