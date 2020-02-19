Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce $64.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.17 million and the highest is $65.55 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $75.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $216.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.26 million to $218.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $285.90 million, with estimates ranging from $269.15 million to $302.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,898. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,581,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

