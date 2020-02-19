Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Post $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lamar Advertising.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

LAMR opened at $95.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.20. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $74.38 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

