Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) to post $4.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.37 billion and the lowest is $4.22 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $19.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $19.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.58 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.24. 3,596,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $343.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $215.93 and a 52-week high of $343.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.41.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.