Zacks: LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LSI Industries an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 135,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $178.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 500.00%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

