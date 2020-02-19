Zealium Market Capitalization Reaches $18,798.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $18,798.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001174 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,224,062 coins and its circulating supply is 13,224,062 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

