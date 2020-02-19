Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $20,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,785,000 after purchasing an additional 372,156 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $41,881,000. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,187,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $22,922,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 237.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 88,595 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.63.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at $64,980,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.16. 4,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,851. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $166.15 and a 1 year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

