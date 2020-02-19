Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.21. Zion Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 3,495,926 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zion Oil & Gas by 841.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 687,391 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 56,403 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 212,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111,517 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 608,917 shares during the period. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.