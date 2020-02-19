ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.36, 1,369,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,379,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Several research firms recently commented on ZIOP. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $577.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $540,186.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,843,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,558.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $61,251.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 208,068 shares of company stock worth $991,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.