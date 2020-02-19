Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Investec Asset Management LTD

Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 28,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $3,424,989.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,528,411.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock worth $8,855,218. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,160. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.19.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

