Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 2.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $445,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Zoetis by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 66,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.19.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 28,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $3,424,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $532,888.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,218. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average of $127.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

