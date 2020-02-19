Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Shares Down 8.7%

Zoltav Resources Inc (LON:ZOL)’s stock price traded down 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.25 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27.40 ($0.36), 23,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 37,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.48.

Zoltav Resources Company Profile (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

