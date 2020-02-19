Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.13. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,010,853 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 1,523.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,723 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

