Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.13. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,010,853 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ZOM)
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.
