Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives CHF 399 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 403.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 430 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 424 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 420 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

