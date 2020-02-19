Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $97,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,331.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,177,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,699 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 13,797.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,915,000 after buying an additional 22,697,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zynga by 535.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,814,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after buying an additional 4,899,507 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,923,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,294,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,782,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,032,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.27. Zynga has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.