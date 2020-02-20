-$0.04 EPS Expected for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ekso Bionics’ earnings. Ekso Bionics reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ekso Bionics.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EKSO shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.46.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO remained flat at $$0.37 during midday trading on Friday. 456,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,921. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 110,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 449,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 608,759 shares in the last quarter. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

