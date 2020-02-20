$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Postal Realty Trust.

PSTL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 183,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

